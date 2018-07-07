Iraqi asylum seeker Ali Bashar, who allegedly raped and murdered 14-year-old German-Jewish teen Susanna Maria Feldman, has also been accused of the multiple rapes of an 11-year-old girl.

Bashar, 21, along with a 14-year-old Afghan migrant named Mansoor, is said to have brutally raped an 11-year-old girl several times since March, German tabloid Bild reports.

According to police sources, Bashar allegedly first raped the 11-year-old in March. She is said to have been raped by Mansoor in April, and then in May the pair, and possibly Bashar’s 13-year-old brother, raped her once more. Police were tipped off after the victim came forward.

Following the claims, 21-year-old Mansoor was placed into police custody, but the 13-year-old brother could not be charged because he is in the Middle East.

The Afghan had already become known to police because he helped them find the body of 14-year-old Susanna Feldman after Ali Bashar had fled the country back to his native Iraq, where he was later captured outside of Erbil by Kurdish forces and returned to Germany.

Iraqi Asylum Seeker Confesses to Murder of 14-Year-Old Jewish Girl https://t.co/4X3wxhutVn — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 12, 2018

During his arrest in Iraq, Bashar allegedly confessed to the murder of the young girl but denied allegations that he raped her before killing her.

The case is just the latest to see an asylum seeker accused of raping and/or killing an underage girl in Germany.

Several other high-profile cases, such as the murder and rape of EU official’s daughter Maria Ladenburger in 2016, have rocked Germany, and led to the formation of several protest movements, including the 120-decibel movement and weekly street protests in the city of Cottbus, which saw over a thousand participants this past weekend.

Mass migration controversies fueled by such murders have been at the heart of political debate in Germany, with interior minister Horst Seehofer wanting to impose stricter controls, including being able to turn away migrants at the German border.

Chancellor Angela Merkel initially resisted the move from Seehofer — who leads the Christian Social Union (CSU), the sister party of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) — fueling speculation that Seehofer could resign and possibly shatter her fragile ‘grand coalition’ government — but earlier this week Merkel came to a compromise.