Farage to Return as UKIP Leader Unless Brexit ‘Back on Track’ by March ’19

Nigel Farage has confirmed he could return as UKIP leader if Brexit is not “back on track” by March next year, issuing a warning to Remainer Tory MPs.

Speaking on his LBC show on Monday evening, the Brexit pioneer disclosed a return to frontline politics is something “he never thought he would do”, but that Theresa May’s “sell-out” of Leave voters could leave him with “no choice”.

Responding to the news, a UKIP spokesman told Breitbart London that “we are looking forward to Nigel putting his weight behind the recruitment drive and getting out campaigning for Brexit with his UKIP affiliation to the fore”.

Mr Farage told listeners: “I never wanted a career in politics. I only ever wanted to stop the country I love being sucked further into a political and economic union which is most unnatural to the instincts of the majority of my fellow citizens.”

“However, my own red line is that if Article 50 is suspended or delayed, I will have no choice but to resume campaigning in all parts of the United Kingdom,” said the veteran MEP, vowing that “the latest Brexit betrayal must be reversed”.

Noting that the term of UKIP’s current leader Gerard Batten draws to a close in March 2019 — the same month Article 50 is set to end — Farage said he will “have to seriously consider putting my name forward” to return as the party frontman “unless Brexit is back on track by then”.

“I can ensure any Conservatives listening to this, sitting in marginal seats, who are not prepared to honour the wishes of the electorate, I will make damn sure that you all lose your seats,” he warned, adding: “There are millions on Conservative voters who are very unhappy indeed.”

In a piece for The Telegraph, the seasoned campaigner — who was named by Politico as “one of the two most effective speakers” amongst Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) — said the Prime Minister and her cabinet had “wilfully broken the direct promises they made to the electorate” with the ultra-soft Brexit vision agreed last week.

Imposed at Chequers, May’s plans triggered the resignations of foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit secretary David Davis, the latter of whom remarked: “We’re giving too much away too easily, and that’s a dangerous strategy at this time.”

It is not the first time Mr Farage has trailed a return to the front line of British politics if the Brexit process were frustrated. Speaking in August 2017, the Brexit leader said he’d intervene if the government kept the UK tied to the EU during a transition period, and said he would have “no choice” to return to politics if the government delayed Brexit in June 2018.