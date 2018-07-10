Trump Hits EU Trade Barriers and NATO: ‘We’ll Work Something Out’

President Donald Trump took another swipe at NATO countries and European Union trade barriers just before flying out from the White House Tuesday, indicating they will “work something out” at the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, this week.

“NATO has not treated us fairly, but I think we’ll work something out,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn before taking off in Marine One to head out for the NATO summit.

“We pay far too much, and they pay far too little,” Trump said of NATO partners’ spending. “But we will work it out, and all countries will be happy.”

Trump will participate in NATO summit meetings, then continue on to visit the United Kingdom, with a stop in London. President Trump will then travel to Helsinki, Finland, to take part in a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I have the UK, which is in somewhat turmoil,” said Trump, referring to shaken Brexit negotiations and the recent departure of several officials due to Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of Brexit negotiations.

“Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think? Who would think? But the UK certainly has a…they have a lot of things going on,” he said to the reporters.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Trump repeated frustration with NATO countries’ spending that continues to fall short of a predetermined two percent threshold. “The U.S. is spending many times more than any other country in order to protect them,” wrote Trump:

Getting ready to leave for Europe. First meeting – NATO. The U.S. is spending many times more than any other country in order to protect them. Not fair to the U.S. taxpayer. On top of that we lose $151 Billion on Trade with the European Union. Charge us big Tariffs (& Barriers)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2018

“Not fair to the U.S. taxpayer,” he continued, before again pointing to the U.S. trade deficit with the European Union. “On top of that we lose $151 Billion on Trade with the European Union. Charge us big Tariffs (& Barriers)!”:

NATO countries must pay MORE, the United States must pay LESS. Very Unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2018

“NATO countries must pay MORE, the United States must pay LESS. Very Unfair!” wrote Trump in the Tuesday morning series of tweets.

Trump’s comments and tweets on Tuesday echoed remarks he posted Monday about NATO countries’ spending, specifically calling out Germany. Those remarks similarly called out the EU for its trade imbalance with the U.S.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana.