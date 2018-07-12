Former Ambassador to the U.S. Viciously Beaten in Khan’s London

Former British ambassador to the U.S. Sir Christopher Meyer was brutally beaten in one of London’s major railway stations.

Sir Christopher, 74, was taking the London Underground home when he was attacked on Wednesday afternoon by two youths at Victoria Station, Westminster, who left him with injuries to his left eye, nose, and lip, reports The Times.

His wife, Baroness Meyer, said that her husband was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, and had been beaten so badly he could not remember the attack.

“He looks terrible. His left eye is like a golf ball and bleeding, the nose looks like it could be broken,” Baroness Meyer told the newspaper.

The Times published a picture of Sir Christopher in hospital with a bloodied and swollen face. His wife remarked: “I’m absolutely shocked by the level of the brutality. They really beat him. It’s appalling — like something you would see in a war zone.

“At first I thought that the attack was politically motivated. He is opinionated, and sometimes people have different opinions, but the police told me they believe that it is more likely that they might have wanted to rob him.

“Nothing was taken, but the Transport Police intervened quickly,” she added.

Sir Christopher was the longest serving British ambassador to the U.S. since the Second World War and was in post from 1997 until his retirement in 2003.

The attack on the retired diplomat came the day before U.S. President Donald J Trump is due to arrive in the United Kingdom for a working visit, which is set to be plagued by protest that the U.S. embassy fears could become violent, prompting them to issue a “demonstration alert” advising American citizens to keep a “low profile” and avoid “large gatherings” in London.

The British capital is currently in the grips of a crime wave, having already seen more than 80 murders this year and a rises in knife crime (31 percent), gun crime (16 percent), robbery (33 percent), and rape (18 percent).

Breitbart London reported last month that a female American tourist was raped near London’s iconic landmark Trafalgar Square.

American expats told media that London, under leftist mayor Sadiq Khan, is beginning to resemble pre-Giuliani New York City after London overtook the American city for the number of monthly murders for the first time in over 200 years in April.

Trump supporter and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who cracked down on crime in the city in the 1990s, criticised Khan last week for spending his time denigrating President Trump whilst “crime is spiralling” in London, saying the Labour Party politician “should be ashamed of himself”.