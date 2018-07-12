Make Babies Great Again: Hungarian Fertility Rates Rise, Turns Back Demographic Decline

Hungary’s pro-family culture has resulted in a rising fertility rate for married women which is “winding back the clock” on demographic decline — a trend once deemed irreversible in Europe and used by globalists to justify mass migration from the third world.

“The country is not just experiencing a fertility spike; Hungary is winding back the clock on much of the fertility and family-structure transition that demographers have long considered inevitable,” writes the author of “Is Hungary Experiencing a Policy-Induced Baby Boom?” from the Institute for Family Studies website.

“That’s unusual,” author Lyman Stone wrote, “as most countries around the world are currently experiencing stable or falling fertility, especially in Europe.”

Mr Stone suggests that fiscal implications — such as subsidies for married couples buying houses, a change in tax deductions for children, and a growing economy — likely only played a small part on their own and estimates that those factors, coupled with cultural policies, were what had brought about the rise in fertility rate.

Stone points to Hungary’s pro-family constitution adopted in 2011 which stated that “We believe that our children and grandchildren will make Hungary great again,” and which defends “the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman… and the family as the basis of the nation’s survival.”

Stone also pointed to the Hungarian “marriage boom”, which “starting around 2012, but really taking off in 2015 and 2016″ saw women in Hungary becoming more likely to get married — particularly at a younger age which offers a wider window for natural fertility (which is below the age of 35).

“And marriage makes childbearing much more likely among the vast majority of women who desire to have kids,” he added.

In the United Kingdom, the average age for women to get married is 35, while in the United States it is significantly lower at 27. In other low-birthrate Western European countries like Sweden and Germany, that age is 33 and 31, respectively.

Breitbart London reported that mass migration alone now accounts for population growth in Germany and Sweden.

Hungary’s conservative and anti-mass migration Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has pledged to make the country more family-friendly and encourage Hungarians to have children rather than institutionalising migration from the Global South to address the declining population.

After winning his third consecutive term in office, Prime Minister Orbán pledged that by 2030 Hungary will “become a country which is able to sustain its own population level, to reproduce itself. To put it plainly, we want a country where the number of children being born is at least as high as the number of people departing this life.”

Orbán then criticised the “liberal” system for the decay of the nuclear family, saying it “doesn’t protect us in the sphere of families, because liberal democracy doesn’t strengthen families: it maintains that there are many varieties of family, there are many varieties of lifestyle, and we mustn’t make distinctions between them… One of the consequences of this is that we are living through a period of demographic decline.”