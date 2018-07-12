PICTURES: President Trump Lands in ‘Turmoil’ Britain for Working Visit

U.S. President Donald J Trump has arrived in Britain for a working visit, after having described the country as being “in turmoil”.

Following Prime Minister Theresa May unveiling her ‘soft’ Brexit plans, which resulted in the high-profile resignations of Brexit secretary David Davis and foreign secretary Boris Johnson, the President remarked on Tuesday: “It is going to be an interesting time in the UK… that’s a situation with turmoil.”

He also appeared to criticise Prime Minister May’s Brexit plan at a NATO summit press conference early on Thursday, saying: ” I don’t know if that’s what they voted for.”

President Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump landed at London Stansted Airport just before 2 p.m. on Thursday for a four-day visit.

He and the First Lady then boarded Marine One and headed to a “meet and greet” at the new U.S. embassy in London, before travelling to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire.

Blenheim Palace is the birthplace of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill, who — an Anglo-American himself– coined the phrase “special relationship”.

The President reinstalled a bust of Churchill in the oval office shortly after his inauguration and screened the 2017 film Darkest Hour at the White House last winter in a sign of his affinity for the British leader.

Before the dinner, President Trump will view a military ceremony in the Great Court of Blenheim Palace.

After a black-tie dinner hosted by the Prime Minister, President Trump and the First Lady are due to arrive back at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Regent’s Park to spend the night.

On Friday, the President is due to meet again with the Prime Minister at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, view a demonstration of integrated UK-U/S. military training, and then the President and Mrs May will head to the Prime Minister’s country retreat, Chequers, for a working lunch.

On Friday afternoon, the President and First Lady are due to meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, and in the evening the couple will leave for Scotland — the birthplace of President Trump’s mother.

Sky News reports that President Trump may play a round or two of golf at one of his two golf courses, and will leave the UK on Sunday for Finland ahead of a summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin scheduled for Monday.

The broadcaster reported that the First Lady may follow her own itinerary at points during the visit, including visiting children, military veterans, and spending time with Mrs May’s husband, Philip.

Associated Press contributed to this report.