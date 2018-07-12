PICTURES: President Trump, Melania at Winston Churchill Birthplace Blenheim Palace For Gala Dinner

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are being greeted with pomp and circumstance, along with protesters, as he arrives at spectacular Blenheim Palace for a gala dinner.

Anti-Trump protesters with critical signs are lining the roadway leading to the palace near Oxford.

But it’s unlikely the Trumps even saw them.

Instead, the couple arrived via helicopter and was driven by presidential limousine onto the property, where they were welcomed by British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip.

The couples then enjoyed a performance by a large British military marching band wearing traditional bearskin hats.

The performance included a bagpiper playing “Amazing Grace.”

First lady Melania Trump is wearing a yellow silk pleated chiffon dress by New York-based J. Mendel to a gala at Blenheim Palace.

She paired the off-the-shoulder gown with floor-length pleated sleeves with matching silk pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

President and Mrs. Trump are having dinner at the palace with British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip. Blenheim Palace is Winston Churchill’s birthplace.

A similar dress in emerald, originally priced at $6,990, can be found online for $4,194.

J. Mendel’s website says the design house is a fifth-generation French atelier now based in New York.