PICTURES: President Trump, Melania at Winston Churchill Birthplace Blenheim Palace For Gala Dinner
President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are being greeted with pomp and circumstance, along with protesters, as he arrives at spectacular Blenheim Palace for a gala dinner.
Anti-Trump protesters with critical signs are lining the roadway leading to the palace near Oxford.
But it’s unlikely the Trumps even saw them.
US President Donald Trump (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump (L) walk toward Marine One as they leave the US ambassador’s residence, Winfield House, in London on July 12, 2018, heading to Blenheim Palace for a dinner on the first day of a UK visit. / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
WOODSTOCK, ENGLAND – JULY 12: The limousine of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrives at Blenheim Palace on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England. / Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Instead, the couple arrived via helicopter and was driven by presidential limousine onto the property, where they were welcomed by British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip.
The couples then enjoyed a performance by a large British military marching band wearing traditional bearskin hats.
The performance included a bagpiper playing “Amazing Grace.”
Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May prepare to receive the President at Blenheim Palace / Getty Images
WOODSTOCK, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May greet U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump at Blenheim Palace on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England. / Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
First lady Melania Trump is wearing a yellow silk pleated chiffon dress by New York-based J. Mendel to a gala at Blenheim Palace.
She paired the off-the-shoulder gown with floor-length pleated sleeves with matching silk pumps by Manolo Blahnik.
President and Mrs. Trump are having dinner at the palace with British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip. Blenheim Palace is Winston Churchill’s birthplace.
A similar dress in emerald, originally priced at $6,990, can be found online for $4,194.
J. Mendel’s website says the design house is a fifth-generation French atelier now based in New York.
Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May (R) US President Donald Trump (C) and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump (L) stand on steps in the Great Court watching and listening to the bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards perform a ceremonial welcome as they arrive for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace, west of London, on July 12, 2018, on the first day of President Trump’s visit to the UK. – The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
WOODSTOCK, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May greet U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump at Blenheim Palace on July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, England. Blenheim Palace is the birth place of the great wartime British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, of whom the President is a big fan. The Prime Minister hosted dinner for the President and First Lady and business leaders as part of the First Couple’s official visit to the UK. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
(L-R) US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May, and her husband Philip May stand on the steps in the Great Court to watch the bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards perform a ceremonial welcome as they arrive for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace, west of London, on July 12, 2018, on the first day of President Trump’s visit to the UK. – The four-day trip, which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, tea with Queen Elizabeth II and a private weekend in Scotland, is set to be greeted by a leftist-organised mass protest in London on Friday. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
