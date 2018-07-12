Trump on May’s Brexit Plans: ‘I Don’t Know If That’s What They Voted For’

President Donald J Trump appeared to criticise Prime Minister Theresa May’s ultra-soft ‘Brexit’ plan ahead of his UK visit, suggesting it is not what the British people voted for.

“I’ve been reading a lot about Brexit over the last couple of days, and it seems to be turning a little bit differently, where they’re getting at least partially involved back with the European Union,” he observed.

Theresa May, who campaigned to Remain in the European Union during the country’s 2016 referendum, recently revealed the offer she intends to put to the bloc, which includes an agreement to accept a “common rulebook” written by Brussels and adjudicated by the EU court, as well as commitments to collect customs duties on the EU’s behalf, adopt equivalent regulations on state aid, social policy, etc., and more.

The move has plunged the Prime Minister’s minority administration into what President Trump has himself described as “turmoil”, with Secretary of State for Brexit David Davis and Foreign and Commonwealth Secretary Boris Johnson both resigning in protest at the deal, which in their view will not restore British sovereignty in a meaningful way.

At the NATO summit press conference on Thursday morning, he noted that the May government is in “a pretty hot spot with many resignations” once again.

BREAKING – Boris Speaks: ‘#Brexit is Dying, White Flags Are Fluttering, May Deal Will Make Britain an EU Colony’ https://t.co/orsgVLSRAV — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 9, 2018

“It’s not for me to say [what I think of the deal],” the President suggested diplomatically but added: “I would say, that, you know, Brexit is Brexit.

“When you use the term ‘Hard Brexit’ I assume that’s what you mean. The people voted to break it up, so I would imagine that’s what they’ll do, but maybe [Theresa May’s government is] taking a little bit of a different route.

“So, I don’t know if that’s what they voted for,” he remarked — giving his strongest hint that he does not believe the Prime Minister is delivering on the people’s vote to leave.

“I just want the people to be happy,” he concluded. “They’re great people.”

He also underlined his business and familial ties to the United Kingdom through the Turnberry golf course and his Scottish mother during the question and answer session, and indicated that he has a lot more support in the country than is sometimes suggested.

“They like me a lot in the UK. I think they agree with me on immigration,” he observed.

“You see what’s going on throughout the world with immigration… I think that’s why Brexit happened.”

London Landlord Renames Pub ‘Trump Arms’ in Celebration of Presidential Visit https://t.co/LrW1lRYhk2 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 6, 2018

President Trump — unlike his predecessor Barack Obama, and would-be successor Hillary Clinton — has consistently supported Britain throughout its Brexit journey, holding out the prospect of a lucrative trade agreement with the United Kingdom after it regains its power to make bilateral deals.

However, the Brexit deal Theresa May has proposed with the EU would make this all but impossible, with the U.S. ambassador confirming that the mooted British-American trade pact is now “up in the air”.

