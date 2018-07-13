17-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death in London as Trump Arrives for UK Visit

A 17-year-old girl has been stabbed to death in broad daylight on Thursday in South London.

Emergency services were called to a report of a stabbing to Brisbane Street, Camberwell, at just after 12pm but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 21-year-old man, who is reported to be known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

This is the first violent fatality in the capital for the month of July in a city in the grip of a crime wave where in June, stabbings were reported on a nearly daily basis.

The Sun reports that there have been 1,296 stabbings in London reported to the end of April, alone.

NY’s Rudy Giuliani on London’s Khan: ‘Attacking Trump While Crime Spiralling, He Should Be Ashamed’ https://t.co/Dlsqm9wQkK — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 9, 2018

More than 80 people have been killed in London since January — many of who are under the age of 20 — and murders this year are expected to exceed 2017’s figures.

The fatal stabbing came on the day President Donald J Trump arrived in the UK for meetings with Prime Minister Theresa May.

In an interview with The Sun, President Trump criticised leftist Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan for spiralling crime in the capital telling the tabloid he thinks the Mayor “has done a bad job on crime” noting “all of the horrible things going on there”.