PICS: ‘Babies Against Trump’ – Snowflakes Descend on Khan’s London to Protest POTUS
An international cast of left-liberal agitators protesting U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom descended on London wearing bizarre costumes and waving obscene signs on Friday. [Warning: Images contain profanity.]
A much-promoted event earlier in the day featuring a ‘Trump Baby Blimp’ — crowdfunded to the tune of £30,000 — was something of a damp squib, with the “blimp” turning out to be a fairly small balloon which floated not far off the ground in front of a small crowd for only a couple of hours before being deflated.
However, later protests were better attended — certainly comapred to the small to non-exitent protests the left mustered when the Saudi Crown Prince or the Chinese Communist Party leader were in town — drawing in large numbers of Marxist misfits, middle-class students, and foreigners, perhaps unsurprising in a capital where over a third of the population was registered as foreign-born in 2011.
The protestors were addressed by leader of the Labour Party opposition Jeremy Corbyn in Trafalgar Square.
With the Mexican flag billowing behind him, the 69-year-old socialist reiterated his belief that President Trump should not have been invited to the United Kingdom — despite his own long history of associating with Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Provisional Irish Republic Army, even when the latter were waging a sustained campaign of assassinations and terror bombings against British politicians, police officers, members of the Armed Forces, and ordinary civilians.
An unhappy child being used as a prop carries a sign bearing a perhaps unintentionally accurate description of the protestors. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
A terribly witty young lady whose t-shirt announces her as the voice of her generation carries a sign reading: “In England Trump means fart. #PresidentFart” (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
These protestors would probably have some developed and weighty arguments against President Trump’s tax reforms and foreign policy if you spoke to them. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLEN/AFP/Getty Images)
A person of ambiguous sex snarls into a camera dressed as the Statue of Liberty (foreground) while a gentleman who believes he speaks for all homosexuals claims none of them want President Trump in the country (background). (Photo by NIKLAS HALLEN/AFP/Getty Images)
Two young female protestors spread the message of love and tolerance. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
(A young woman treads on the American flag while holding an impaled effigy of the President aloft. On the far left, in more ways than one, a sign reads simply: “Fuck Borders Fuck Trump.” (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
A group of men and/or women take up the mantle of the Second World War veterans who stormed the beaches on D-Day by boasting that they, too, kill “fascists”. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP/Getty Images)
Wading into a filthy public fountain with signs saying “Borders Kill” and “Abolish ICE” to own the fash. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Nicaragua’s Bianca Jagger, a Council of Europe goodwill ambassador (yes, really) and alleged celebrity, brings a touch of glamour to the protests. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP/Getty Images)
Young leftists who think they are helping demonstrate that they are, in fact, “bad allies”, by appropriating Mexican culture. It is not known whether any have been charged with a hate crime — yet. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Not sure what cigarettes have to do with any of this. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLEN/AFP/Getty Images)
Elderly socialist Jeremy Corbyn, who leads Britain’s opposition Labour Party, informs crowds that while his own decision to invite members of Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Irish Republican Army to Parliament were perfectly acceptable, hosting an elected U.S. President who believes in robust border controls is beyond the pale. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLEN/AFP/Getty Images)
