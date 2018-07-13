An international cast of left-liberal agitators protesting U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom descended on London wearing bizarre costumes and waving obscene signs on Friday. [Warning: Images contain profanity.]

A much-promoted event earlier in the day featuring a ‘Trump Baby Blimp’ — crowdfunded to the tune of £30,000 — was something of a damp squib, with the “blimp” turning out to be a fairly small balloon which floated not far off the ground in front of a small crowd for only a couple of hours before being deflated.

However, later protests were better attended — certainly comapred to the small to non-exitent protests the left mustered when the Saudi Crown Prince or the Chinese Communist Party leader were in town — drawing in large numbers of Marxist misfits, middle-class students, and foreigners, perhaps unsurprising in a capital where over a third of the population was registered as foreign-born in 2011.

The protestors were addressed by leader of the Labour Party opposition Jeremy Corbyn in Trafalgar Square.

With the Mexican flag billowing behind him, the 69-year-old socialist reiterated his belief that President Trump should not have been invited to the United Kingdom — despite his own long history of associating with Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Provisional Irish Republic Army, even when the latter were waging a sustained campaign of assassinations and terror bombings against British politicians, police officers, members of the Armed Forces, and ordinary civilians.

