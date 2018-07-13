Britons Back Trump Sharing Brexit Views, Support Him Meeting Queen

A majority of Britons back U.S. President Donald J Trump sharing his views on Brexit and support the President meeting Queen Elizabeth II, according to a snap poll.

More than half, 51 percent, of Britons think President Trump was right to make his views on Brexit public, according to a poll conducted by British broadcaster Sky on Friday.

“Interestingly, older people are more likely to think Mr Trump was wrong to express his opinions on Brexit,” the broadcaster noted.

Respondents aged 18-34 years old backed President Trump publicising his view on Brexit by 54 percent compared to 51 percent of those aged 55 and over who backed the comments.

Though only 44 percent of voters thought Trump was “trustworthy” to negotiate a trade deal with, older respondents who voted for Brexit believed in the majority (51 percent) that the President would give the UK a good bilateral trade deal.

On Thursday at a NATO summit press conference, President Trump intimated that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s soft Brexit plan — which would effectively keep the UK tied to some EU institutions and rules — may not be “what they [the British people] voted for”.

Trump: Brexit Happened Because of ‘Very Bad’ Immigration https://t.co/6hvy2JQPR9 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 13, 2018

However, President Trump’s strongest criticisms of Mrs May’s proposals came in an exclusive interview with The Sun, where he said that the soft Brexit plan “will probably kill” the proposed bilateral trade deal.

Sky also found that 60 percent of respondents support President Trump meeting the Queen, the question asked ahead of the President and First Lady Melania Trump meeting with Her Majesty for tea at Windsor Castle Friday afternoon.

These results back the findings of a separate poll conducted by YouGov which found that 50 percent of Britons support President Trump’s visit to the UK.

Pictures: President Trump Takes Tea with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle

https://t.co/NSqndMg306 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 13, 2018