Mass migration to EU nations is “very, very sad”, President Donald J Trump has said, warning that Europe must “act quickly” to stop the influx or else it will be permanently changed for the worse.

“I have a great love for the countries of Europe,” stated the U.S. president, drawing attention to his Scottish and German roots as he revealed that the level of migration seen to the continent in recent years pains him on a personal level.

“I think what has happened to Europe is a shame,” he said, speaking in an interview with popular British tabloid The Sun. “Allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame.”

Lamenting the results of EU policies which “allow[ed] millions and millions of people to come into Europe” as “very, very sad”, the President added: “I think it changed the fabric of Europe and, unless you act very quickly, it’s never going to be what it was and I don’t mean that in a positive way.”

“I think you are losing your culture. Look around. You go through certain areas that didn’t exist ten or 15 years ago,” he said.

Speaking at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, ahead of his trip to the UK, President Trump told reporters he had warned the defence union that immigration “is taking over Europe”, linking the phenomenon to his own election victory in 2016 and the Brexit referendum result.

Since he entered the White House in 2017, President Trump has weighed in on the effects of mass third world migration on EU nations on a number of occasions, including when he drew attention to the rampant violence and gang crime plaguing migrant-dominated suburbs in Sweden.

Decades of refugee resettlement has resulted in the once-peaceful Scandinavian nation “having problems like they never thought possible”, the President told a rally in Florida last February.

Breitbart London reported just this week on the significant demographic changes being seen across Europe, with latest European Union figures showing the mass migration from third world nations swelling the bloc’s population to 512.6 million. The rise came despite more deaths being recorded than births in European nations, showing the massive degree to which immigration has been able to inflate change.

A handful of European cities are among those which show that change most clearly. London ceased to be majority white British in 2011, and is expected to be joined by Britain’s second city Birmingham by 2021 as being what has been called majority-minority.

Meanwhile, other culturally alien practices have established themselves in many European nations, including female genital mutilation (FGM), the removal of parts of a girl’s vagina for religious or cultural reasons. Breitbart London reported last week that a new case of FGM was detected in England every two hours in 2019. The abuse has been illegal since 1985, but police and prosecutors are yet to secure a single conviction, with the National Police Chiefs’ Council FGM lead describing the crime as “nuanced”.