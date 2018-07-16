Trump Promises ‘Big’ Trade Deal Despite May’s Brexit Betrayal

President Donald J Trump has vowed to push for a “tremendously big” trade deal between the U.S. and UK after Brexit, despite Theresa May’s Chequers plan, which he has said could “kill” a future agreement.

He also said the Prime Minister “feels she’s going to be able to make a deal” with the EU, speaking to Piers Morgan on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday.

“I think we’re gonna have a great trade deal – there’s really no doubt… whatever they do, they have to make sure that you have a carve-out – where no matter what they do, they have a right to get a deal with the U.S.”

However, it would not be easy, he added. “We would make a tremendously big deal… we’re going to argue, we’re going to fight, and we’re going to end up making a deal.”

Last week, the President blasted Mrs May’s Brexit plan as not what the British people voted for in an interview with The Sun.

The proposal will keep the UK tied to all of the European Union’s (EU) harsh rules and regulations on goods and agriculture.

The arrangement “will probably kill” a trade deal with the UK, the President said, as the U.S. has been unable to work with the EU and its protectionist, highly regulated approach.

However, Mrs May continued to insist a deal was possible during a press conference with the President the next day — when he suggested she could take a different approach to negotiations with the EU.

“I don’t know what you’re going to do, but whatever you’re going to do is OK with me – just make sure you can trade with us, that’s all that matters,” he added at the conference with Mrs May.

Speaking Sunday, however, from Scotland, the President continued his attack on the EU, calling the bloc an enemy of the U.S. when it came to trade. “I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade,” he said.

During the ITV interview, the President also described his visit to Britain as “absolutely perfect” and praised his meeting with the Queen.

“We met the Queen, it can’t get any better than that,” he said. “I don’t want to speak for her, but I liked her a lot.”