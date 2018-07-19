Another Tory MP Reveals Letter of No Confidence in May, Slams ‘Unacceptable’ Brexit Plan

Philip Davies is the latest Tory MP to reveal he has written a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May, as opposition to her “soft Brexit” plan builds.

The representative for Shipley said he had lost trust that Mrs May would deliver Brexit after the Chequers white paper, which proposes locking the UK to all European Union (EU) rules on goods and is unpopular with the public.

Davies is in a relationship with Tory welfare secretary Esther McVey, and she is one of two cabinet ministers that Downing Street fears could follow David Davis and Boris Johnson in resigning in protest.

In a letter to his constituents in Shipley, seen by The Yorkshire Post, Mr Davies said Mrs May’s Chequers plan for Brexit was “unacceptable”.

He added: “Politics is all about trust and once it is lost it is impossible to win back. Many people have told me that as a result of this they have lost trust in the PM to properly and fully deliver the referendum result.

“It is with much sadness that I have to say that I have also lost trust in her to deliver the referendum result.”

Rees-Mogg Loses Patience with Theresa the Appeaser: ‘She Is a Remainer Who Has Remained a Remainer’ https://t.co/tFoQhRDWub — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 15, 2018

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, needs to receive letters from 48 Tory MPs before Mrs May can face a vote of no confidence.

So far, two other MPs have revealed that they have submitted such letters to Sir Graham since the Chequers summit – Andrea Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood, and Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire, although a large number of others are understood to have submitted letters without revealing them in public.

In his letter, Mr Davies continued: “Failure to keep our promise to the electorate will almost certainly lead to the catastrophe of Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister and I cannot sit back and allow that to happen.

“Therefore I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that I have no alternative but to send a letter to the Chairman of the 1922 Committee asking him for a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.”

Earlier this month, on the 9th, rumours spread that Mrs May was about to face a leadership challenge from pro-Brexit Tories as she met in private with the 1922 Committee.

The crisis was averted, however, and she has since accepted three key amendments to Brexit legislation from Brexiteers, including one blocking the UK from entering a customs union with the bloc.