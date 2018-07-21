Macedonian Police find 44 Illegal Migrants In Truck

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Macedonian police say they have found 44 migrants hidden in a truck on a highway in center of the country.

Police said Friday they had pursued the vehicle late Wednesday until the driver stopped the van near a highway tunnel. The 44 migrants — 10 Syrians, 20 Pakistanis, 12 Afghans and two Indian — were found inside the vehicle, while the driver fled and evaded arrest.

The migrants were detained for questioning in southern Macedonian town of Gevgleija, near the border with Greece. Police gave no other details of where the migrants had traveled from.

Authorities say migrant smuggling has increased in a recent months.