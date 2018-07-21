Merkel: Meetings Between Trump and Putin Should be ‘Normal’

(AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says that meetings between U.S. and Russian presidents should become “normal” again.

Merkel’s comments Friday came after President Donald Trump invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House. Earlier this week, the two had a meeting in Finland.

First Win for Trump-Putin Summit: Agreement to Restrain Iran in Syria https://t.co/CJOunkugXK via @BreitbartNews — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) July 18, 2018

Merkel said that “in principle it’s always good for everyone when there are talks, particularly when there are talks between these two countries.”

She said: “I think it must once again become normal for Russian and American presidents to meet.”