London Teen Moped Rider Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight

Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenager was fatally stabbed while riding on a moped in Camberwell, London.

The 18-year-old victim was reportedly pronounced dead shortly after midnight Thursday morning after he was found injured on Wednesday evening following the attack.

The victim was riding on a moped with another individual when he was stabbed by a suspect who had driven off by the time officers arrived at the scene in Denmark Road.

Members of the public had reportedly been carrying out first aid on the man before emergency services arrived at the scene, and rushed him to a south London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police, officers were called to the scene in Camberwell at just before 7 pm, where they found the teenager suffering multiple stab wounds. The police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Third London Stabbing in 24 Hours After Man Knifed in Broad Daylight https://t.co/ihdUYgCxjl — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 24, 2018

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in yet another young person being fatally stabbed in London.

“We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. We need to trace the moped and also the person who brought the victim to the scene – it’s important we establish where the victim initially received his injuries.

“Anyone who saw the moped make off from the scene, we equally need to hear from them.”

There have been over 80 murders since the beginning of 2018 in London, the streets of which have seen a huge increase in deadly violence propel the capital’s homicide rate above New York City’s earlier this year.

The previous fatal stabbing of a teenager in London was the murder of Czech-born 17-year-old Katerina Makunova, who was found slumped in front of a block of flats in Camberwell earlier this month.

Her former boyfriend Oluwaseyi Dada, who was arrested at the scene, was subsequently charged with manslaughter after allegedly knifing Makunova in the chest during an argument.