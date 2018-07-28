Germany: 11-year-old Boy Stabbed Repeatedly, African Migrant Arrested

An African migrant has been arrested after an 11-year-old was found with multiple life-threatening stab wounds in Germany.

The suspect, a 25-year-old from Eritrea, lived in the same apartment block in Vilshofen, Lower Bavaria, as the victim’s parents, according to TAG24.

Police say the boy was found with serious puncture wounds and deep cuts to his neck, upper body, and leg, but is thought to be in a stable condition following emergency surgery.

The knife used in the attack has been recovered, but the authorities have yet to determine a motive at this time.

The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously highlighted the crime increase in Germany following the onset of the migrant crisis on social media, suggesting that the European political class made a “big mistake… in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture”.

The American leader received a barrage of criticism and denials for his remarks from much of the mainstream media and left-liberal establishment, both in Europe and at home.

However, a study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences for Germany’s Ministry of Family Affairs, reported earlier in 2018, suggests the President’s assessment is correct, noting a 10.8 percent increase in reported violent crime in a typical German state, with more than 90 percent of the increase attributed to migrants.

North Africans were observed to be particularly violent, accounting for 1 percent of the population in Lower Saxony but 17 percent of violent crime.

Multiple reports in the same vein were published last year, confirming that reported sexual crimes by migrants in Germany more than doubled in 2016, from 1,683 to 3,404.

Deutsche Welle also admitted to a remarkable 66.5 percent increase in politically or ideologically motivated crimes by foreigners over the course of 2016 — some 3,372 cases.

The situation did not improve in 2017, with the number of terror cases opened by the German federal prosecutor increasing fivefold, with over 80 percent of the total linked to radical Islam.

