Sussex Police has launched a search for an “Asian man” after a woman was raped while walking through a park in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Following the attack, which took place at around 2 am as the woman was walking home through a wooded area of Southwick Green park in Brighton, a police spokesman said the 28-year-old victim has been receiving specialist medical care as well as welfare advice and support.

The park was cordoned off from the public during Wednesday as detectives searched for clues, according to local media, while Sussex Police appealed for witnesses or any information that could lead to the alleged rapist’s identification.

Detective Inspector Sally Arbuckle, from Brighton police, said: “The attacker is described as an Asian man and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Southwick Green around that time and who saw anything suspicious or who saw such a man leaving the area on foot.

Referring to the attack as “an isolated incident”, she added: “There have been no recent reports of similar offences in the area and local officers are working as part of the investigation and to help reassure local people about the action we are taking.”

Female Joggers Told, ‘Look over Your Shoulders’ After Brutal Daylight Rapehttps://t.co/q9MOCh7E2X — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 8, 2017

The alleged attack in Brighton, which styles itself as a “city of sanctuary” for illegal immigrants and asylum seekers, comes months after an attack in a Birmingham park reported by Breitbart London.

A female jogger was reportedly shoved to the ground and left bleeding and shaken after she confronted a band of four “Asian youths” for filming her and a friend on their mobile phones.

Public parks in parts of Europe which have seen high levels of non-European immigration have become somewhat notorious for sexual assaults on women in recent years, especially since the dawn of the ‘migrant crisis’ sparked by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 2015 opening of the EU border.

Leipzig police prosecutor Uwe Voigt urged women to start “running in pairs” rather than risk going jogging alone after the violent rape of an unnamed woman out on an early morning run so brutal that it left the victim, said to be aged over 50, requiring emergency facial surgery.

In Sweden, where polls show almost half of women were ‘afraid’ to go out in the evenings alone, residents of one city were invited to join jogging groups headed by armed police officers to improve their sense of security.