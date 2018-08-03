Unless Robinson is lying – which I doubt – this is the only logical conclusion to be drawn from the accounts he gave to Rebel Media’s Ezra Levant and Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.

How else do you explain the perverse decision to move this outspoken critic of Islam into the Category C prison with the highest proportion of Muslim inmates in Britain?

Why was he put in a ground floor cell, opposite the prison mosque, which enabled the inmates to spit and throw excrement through his window – to the point where his only option was to keep it shut and suffer in the stifling heat?

And why was his food allowed to be prepared and served by Muslim prisoners when the authorities would undoubtedly have known that it would be deliberately contaminated with excrement and heaven knows what else?

No one is suggesting that Tommy Robinson should have been given special treatment by the prison authorities. Just the same rights as any other prisoner serving a short sentence for a non-violent crime.

The right, for example, not to have to spend your sentence in solitary confinement so as to protect you from all the prisoners on a mission to kill you.

The right not to be half-starved – as Robinson was because the only safe food he was able to eat on his limited personal allowance (which the prison refused to increase) was one tin of tuna and a piece of fresh fruit a day.

Whatever happened to the duty of care the state owes to prisoners in its custody?

If this kind of abuse were handed out to any other kind of prisoner – be he a child-murderer or a terrorist – can you imagine the fuss that would be made by all the civil rights groups, all the activist lawyers, all the left-leaning newspapers, the BBC?

“A society is only as good as the treatment it gives to its lowliest citizens,” they’d argue – or some such virtue-signalling piety.

But apparently when you’re a white working-class bloke who rocks the multicultural boat and embarrasses the Establishment’s bury-your-head-in-the-sand appeasement policy, you lose all right to fair treatment and a fair hearing.

This is why I believe all those who have failed to stick up for Tommy Robinson – regardless of their squeamishness about who they think he is or what it is they imagine he represents – should hold their heads in shame.

Among the few who can hold their heads high in this affair are the readers of Breitbart News. If you watch the Rebel Media interview above, Tommy mentions how many emails he received from you all as a result of my podcast with Ezra Levant — and says how much your words meant to him.

So thank you, Breitbart News readers for doing your bit to relieve Tommy Robinson’s hell. Let’s hope he never has to experience anything like it again.