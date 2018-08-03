Police have arrested a Moroccan migrant after a British pensioner was allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed at her holiday apartment in Tenerife.

Spain’s National Police issued a statement to say that officers in Valencia had “arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man as the suspect behind a sexual assault and robbery in Tenerife”.

According to local media, officers said they arrested the suspect after he allegedly “broke into an apartment via the balcony” on May 13 and “sexually assaulted a 74-year-old British woman and took her belongings” in Arona, an area of Tenerife which is especially popular with tourists.

Following the violent assault the victim had to spend more than a week in hospital recovering, reports the Daily Mail.

Spanish police reported at the start of this month that more than 50,000 sub-Saharan African migrants are now waiting in Morocco to travel to their country, after its new Socialist government sent out signals that the nation is keen for more third world migration.

A number of pro-migration gestures by the new regime including jumping in to welcome a boatload of illegal migrants rejected by Italy has seen Spain become the number one destination for migrant arrivals in the Mediterranean, with more than 23,000 having arrived so far this year.

Despite authorities noting increasing levels of violence amongst the newcomers after around a dozen officers had to be hospitalised following an assault with quicklime and faeces last week at the border between Morocco and Ceuta, one of two Spainish exclaves on the North African coast, Socialist politicians in Spain claim the continent should welcome illegal immigration from the world’s poorest and most violence-plagued regions.

Dismissing complaints over the government’s enthusiasm for illegal immigration after students were evicted from their dormitories during term time to make way for African immigrants the government welcomed from boats, foreign minister Josep Borrell scorned the idea that the arrival of tens of thousands of African immigrants to Spain in a matter of months could be characterised as “mass immigration”.

Europeans should be grateful for the influx, if anything, according to the Socialist politician, who said: “Europe’s demographic evolution shows that unless we want to gradually turn into an ageing continent, we need new blood, and it doesn’t look like this new blood is coming from our capacity to procreate.”

Spain may struggle to cope with a Germany-style influx, however, given its relatively weak economy and youth unemployment running at an astonishing 33 percent.

But new opposition leader Pablo Casado, of the centre-right People’s Party, argued Spanish voters want a party which “says very clearly there can’t be papers for everyone and that Spain can’t absorb millions of Africans who want to come to Europe in search of a better future”.

His comments were then attacked by Barcelona’s left-liberal mayor Ada Colau, who warned the People’s Party chairman’s assertion that EU nations cannot provide papers and welfare for limitless numbers of third world migrants was “the first step towards the destruction of Europe and of democracy itself”.

The European Union was founded for the purposes of “defending life and to say never again when it comes to racism and fascism”, Colau declared on Twitter, calling on her political opponents to be “honest and responsible”.