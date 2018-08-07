Europe’s scorching heatwave has been manna from heaven for all the alarmists pushing the man-made climate doom narrative.

For the New York Times it’s like we’re approaching End Times:

In Northern Europe, this summer feels like a modern-day version of the biblical plagues. Cows are dying of thirst in Switzerland, fires are gobbling up timber in Sweden, the majestic Dachstein glacier is melting in Austria. In London, stores are running out of fans and air-conditioners. In Greenland, an iceberg may break off a piece so large that it could trigger a tsunami that destroys settlements on shore. Last week, Sweden’s highest peak, Kebnekaise mountain, no longer was in first place after its glacier tip melted. Southern Europe is even hotter. Temperatures in Spain and Portugal are expected to reach 105-110 degrees Fahrenheit this weekend. On Saturday, several places in Portugal experienced record highs, and over the past week, two people have died in Spain from the high temperatures, and a third in Portugal.

It goes on to quote a French expert who claims:“In the past, we had this kind of heat wave once every 10 years, and now we have them every two years or something like that.”

For the Economist (of which, more in a separate post), it’s another sign that the “world is losing the war against climate change”.

For the BBC it’s a phenomenon that “human-driven climate change” has made “twice as likely.”

Also for the BBC, the inevitable Roger Harrabin has dived in with his usual “We didn’t listen” eco-drool:

The current heatwave could become the new normal for UK summers by 2040 because of climate change, MPs say. The Environmental Audit Committee warns of 7,000 heat-related deaths every year in the UK by 2050 if the government doesn’t act quickly.

For green hedgefunder Jeremy Grantham’s house climate-doom attack dog Bob Ward, it’s yet another sign that the climate deniers are evil and wrong:

But here’s what none of these professional alarmists want you to know: this heatwave is what global cooling looks like.

More specifically, it’s the result of an extreme temperature drop since 2012 in the North West Atlantic and also, of a huge temperature drop in the Tropics.

As you can see very clearly in these charts courtesy of Joe Bastardi, the large band of cold water in the Atlantic – a vast surface area representing one-sixth of the world’s ocean – has left a skinny band of warm water to the north which is causing Europe’s heatwave.

Now look at where the 500 mb ridge has developed in relation to the skinny band of warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures.

Wow. Isn’t that amazing? So, let me get this straight. We are getting attribution to humans when the cooling of the Atlantic — which has been real and spectacular — leaves a skinny band of warm water, the response to which puts the ridge over Europe and makes it hot. The widespread cooling of one-sixth of the world’s ocean (the north Atlantic), which should be raising eyebrows as far as implications on patterns opposite the warming missive, is turned around and blamed on CO 2 and “climate change” because the result is a heat wave in Europe.

As for that Bob Ward stuff about summers getting hotter – that’s rubbish too, of course.

Homewood schools him here:

There have been just seven summers over 20c since 1910: 1911 1933 1947 1976 1995 2003 2006 While we don’t know how this summer will work out (and neither does Bob Ward), since 2006 we have had eleven distinctly average summers. The hot summers above are still rare events, and are all essentially weather events. There is no evidence that these extreme weather events are becoming more frequent.

So, carry on, as you were – enjoying this summer.

We may not get one like it for some considerable time to come.