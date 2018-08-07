A 21-year-old Afghan migrant has been released from prison after spending seven months in prison and given a two year suspended sentence, despite admitting to exposing himself to seven girls between the ages of 10 and 12.

The man, who was 20 at the time of the incident, is said to have exposed his genitals and pleasured himself to a group of children aged 10 to 12 on a tram in the city of Augsburg. He was later arrested in December of 2017 and placed in remanded custody until his trial which ended late last week, Augsburger Allgemeine reports.

The Afghan, who lived in Iran during his childhood, confessed to the charges of sexual misconduct in court. Growing up the Afghan was unable to learn how to read or write and was said to have great difficulty attempting to learn German.

Citing his “frightening childhood,” the judge in the case, Bernhard Kugler, handed down a two-year suspended sentence but also noted that the asylum seeker was not able to properly govern his own affairs by himself and assigned both a probation officer and a carer to monitor him.

Migrant Rape Attacks Up 91 Per Cent in Bavaria, Germany https://t.co/BysCJP4ecl — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 14, 2017

Since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015, migrant sex attacks have been a focal issue, especially in the wake of the 2015/2016 New Year’s Eve mass sex attacks in Cologne.

The kinds of sex crimes committed by migrants have varied from sexual assaults in swimming pools and music festivals to even more serious cases of violent rape.

In some cases, the victims of the sex assault are not only badly beaten but sometimes murdered as well. This was the fate of German student Maria Ladenburger who was raped and killed by Afghan asylum seeker Hussein Khavari in December of 2016.

While Khavari initially attempted to claim he was underage, later reports, including one from his father, attested that he was an adult.

Earlier this year Khavari was convicted of murder and sentenced to ‘life’ in prison with a minimum term of 15 years in custody.