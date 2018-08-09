A Turkish kebab shop worker based in Sadiq Khan’s London has been charged and remanded in custody after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child in the bathroom of a McDonald’s in an English seaside town.

Muhammed Mucahid, 57, denied any wrongdoing when he appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court accused of sexually touching a boy under 13, communicating with a child without reasonable excuse in contravention of a court order, and assaulting a special constable in the execution of his duty.

The charges related to an alleged incident at a McDonald’s on Southend High Street in Southend on Sea, east of London on the Thames estuary, on Sunday, when the court heard he had been watching the 11-year-old as he attempted to use a urinal before pushing the boy into an empty cubicle and kissing him on the cheek.

The child managed to escape his assailant and returned to his father, who had been queuing up to order food, according to the Braintree and Witham Times.

Describing Mucahid as “a Turkish refugee from London”, the newspaper said he was arrested by an off-duty policeman in the vicinity of the incident after it was reported to authorities by the boy’s father.

A Day in Khan’s London: Three Rapists Sentenced, Machete Gang Arrested https://t.co/pC4LFysBtU — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 6, 2018

Upon his apprehension by police, Mucahid verbally abused the arresting officer, prosecutor Lesley Chipps told the court hearing, from which local media reports the defendant was ejected after repeatedly shouting out to protest his innocence.

Defending the Turkish migrant, who was assisted at the hearing by an interpreter, Jo Barham said her client denied the accusations and alleged it was he who had been watched by the boy in the bathroom, not the other way around.

Across the country, there has been a dramatic rise of sex crimes against children, with official figures released February showing that a child is abused every eight minutes in England and Wales.

Under Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan, the number of sexual offences committed against children in London has soared 30 percent in a year to 1,200, as Breitbart London reported in March, while the number of rapes in London has risen by almost 20 percent.

Commenting on the increase, Deputy Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police Force Sir Craig Mackey said that “there is something going on with sexual offending in London that we don’t fully understand, the causes of it. We see the end of it, [but] we don’t understand the causes”.