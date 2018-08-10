Police in Fredericton, New Brunswick, have confirmed “multiple fatalities” in a shooting incident which appears to be ongoing.

Police officers in the Canadian city are advising members of the public to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road, and say they will provide more information when they can.

Four deaths have been officially confirmed so far, but little is known about the suspect(s), victims, or circumstances of the incident.

Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Re: Shooting. At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. The incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

This story is developing…

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery