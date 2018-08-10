Shooting in Canada’s Fredericton, New Brunswick, Multiple Fatalities

Police in Fredericton, New Brunswick, have confirmed “multiple fatalities” in a shooting incident which appears to be ongoing.

Police officers in the Canadian city are advising members of the public to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road, and say they will provide more information when they can.

Four deaths have been officially confirmed so far, but little is known about the suspect(s), victims, or circumstances of the incident.

This story is developing…

