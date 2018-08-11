Merkel Party Member Tells Germans Not to Be Worried About Becoming a Minority

A member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has penned a column telling Germans they should not be worried about becoming minorities in their cities.

CDU politician Barbara John has claimed “it is only a matter of time before people with a migration background make up the majority of the population in larger cities,” and that Germans should not be worried, in a column the 80-year-old penned for German paper Tagesspiegel this week.

Last year, Frankfurt became the first city in Germany in which native Germans are a minority and almost all the recent population growth in the country has been shown to have been driven by mass migration.

“The trend towards the rapidly growing proportion of migrants is irreversible,” according to John who added that Dutch cities like Amsterdam and the centre of Rotterdam, in which the native Dutch are not the majority, prove that fears of becoming a minority were “unfounded”.

The large migrant population of Rotterdam and Amsterdam has had an effect on local life in the last several years, however. The large Turkish migrant population in Rotterdam rioted last year when Turkish ministers were refused entry into the country during a campaign for a referendum in Turkey.

Frankfurt Becomes First German City Where Natives Are Minority https://t.co/kNo8jhb63T — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 29, 2017

Earlier this year, Moroccan migrants living in Rotterdam were arrested by Dutch authorities after they had discovered the two men had been plotting terror attacks in both the Netherlands and France.

In Amsterdam, Moroccan gang violence, known nationally as the Mocro War, has resulted in several violent incidents over the last several years including one in which a severed head was left on a street in the city.

Professor John added that migrants “are often divided, as is the case with locals” and added that native Germans and migrants would seek alliances based on “education, ethnicity, religion, culture and economics.”.

“So many things will be different and some things better,” she said.

Since her retirement in 2003, John has served both as a patron of the “Show Racism the Red Card” campaign and served on the board of the Muslim Academy in Germany.