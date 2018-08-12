‘Gun-Free’ Britain: 10 Shot in Multicultural Manchester During ‘Caribbean Carnival’

Ten people, including two children, have been hospitalised after gunshots were fired in Manchester on Sunday morning, as the multicultural city celebrates its ‘Caribbean Carnival’.

Armed officers were called to Claremont Road, Moss Side at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday and found a number of people suffering injuries which ranged from minor to major.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said large groups of people had been brought to the area by afterparties following the opening day of the city’s annual Carnival, described as a “vibrant celebration” which promised to bring “Caribbean culture to the forefront” over the weekend.

Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley said: “We currently have a number of people in hospital all being treated for different injuries but thankfully most do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

“Officers are trying to establish exactly where this incident took place and who is responsible for such a dangerous attack.

“The area is being searched and examined while we are also trying to speak to as many people as possible and are reviewing CCTV to get all the facts.

“Those living or visiting the area will understandably be concerned by this incident and we will have extra officers patrolling the area throughout the morning and into the coming days,” added the Superintendent.

In video posted to social media appearing to show a panicked group of people being helped by police after the incident, shouts of “move” can be heard along with “give us some space, guys” and “are you dumb?”

An inner-city neighbourhood once infamous for violent gangs which terrorised the streets as they battled for control of the drugs trade, Moss Side was more recently believed to be the base of more than a dozen young Islamists who travelled abroad to fight with jihadi groups.

Despite Britain having what the BBC boasts are “some of the toughest gun laws in the world”, with law-abiding citizens barred from carrying firearms or any other articles for self-defence in England, Scotland, and Wales — even pepper spray is prohibited — gun crime surged 11 per cent in the last year, with experts warning illegal weapons are “easy” to buy from a black market.

