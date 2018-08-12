UK: Judge Says Parents Linked to Terror Group Can Keep Kids

A London council has dropped an attempt to take the children of an alleged radical Islamic extremist into care after a judge said they could not prove the youngsters were being radicalised or harmed.

The move comes despite the father being a “leading figure” in the banned Al-Muhajiroun terror group and the mother calling for attacks on the West, the Telegraph claims.

Al-Muhajiroun was led by the infamous convicted Islamic State recruited Anjem Choudary.

After a seven-day High Court hearing judge Mrs Justice Knowles claimed there was no evidence the children had been harmed by their terror-sympathising parents.

The case is just one of a number where the children of parents with radical views have been allowed to stay with them.

In the recent case, the police say the father encouraged others to join Islamic State and discussed killing homosexuals by throwing them off high buildings.

Labour London Mayoral Candidate Linked To Anjem Choudary Terror Group https://t.co/rjbnUmrf9d pic.twitter.com/okRxmAGPn5 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 19, 2016

Until recently, he was subject to a Terrorist Prevention and Investigation Measure (TPIM) and is facing trial later this year for breaches of the order, which is used against people who cannot be prosecuted but are at risk of involvement in terrorism.

Police have also discovered pro-Islamic State material on his computer and phone and say he had been in contact with the British Islamic State executioner known as Jihadi Sid, who took his own children to Syria.

The mother, meanwhile, was an active member of a women’s circle closely associated with Al-Muhajiroun and featured in the Channel 4 documentary ISIS: The British Women Supporters Unveiled, where she appeared to back people traveling to Syria to join Islamic State.

Last year, one of Britain’s top police officers said convicted terrorists should be treated like paedophiles and have their children removed.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, who was Britain’s leading counter-terror officer, said exposing children to extremist propaganda was “equally wicked” to keeping them in environments where there was sexual abuse.