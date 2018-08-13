Dutch Populist Politician Committed Suicide After Alleged Migrant Gang Rape

A populist anti-mass migration city councillor in the Dutch city of The Hague was found dead of an apparent suicide after posting a video in which she claimed to have been gang-raped by Muslim Moroccans.

Willie Dille, 55, who served as a city councillor for the Party for Freedom (PVV) led by firebrand Geert Wilders, was found dead in August a day after posting the video in which she claimed several Muslim men had kidnapped and raped her in 2017, NL Times reports.

In the video, which was later removed, Ms Dille said: “I was kidnapped, raped and maltreated by a group of Muslims because they wanted me to keep quiet in the Hague city council.”

Ms Dille then claimed the attackers said to her: “Do you respect Mohammed, do you respect Allah?”

Following her suicide, PVV leader Geert Wilders expressed his grief on Twitter writing: “Willie was a great, warm colleague who always looked out for her fellow human beings and for the youth in particular. We will miss her enormously. There are no words.”

Wilders has previously been taken to court for his comments about Moroccan migrants when in 2014 he asked a crowd in The Hague if they wanted “fewer or more Moroccans in your city and in the Netherlands”. The crowd responded by saying “fewer!” to which Wilders replied: “We’re going to organise that.”

Watch — Wilders After ‘Travesty’ Trial: ‘I Will Never Be Silent’ https://t.co/AADJxdqSX8 pic.twitter.com/bHmzWtIlqr — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 9, 2016

The PVV leader was found guilty of “incitement to discrimination” in December of 2016 but was not fined with the presiding judge claiming the conviction was punishment enough.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also gave condolences saying: “Shocked by the death of the Hague PVV councillor Willie Dille. My sympathies go out to her family. Wished much strength to Geert Wilders and the PVV with this big loss.”

Police told Dutch media that while Ms Dille had discussed threats of rape against her in the past, she had not filed any reports on a specific incident.

