Security Minister: London Suspect a ‘British Citizen Who Came From Another Country Originally’ (An Immigrant)

immigrant
SKY News via AP

Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace MP has admitted the suspect in the car ramming that authorities are currently treating as a terrorist incident is a “British citizen [who] came from another country originally” — or, in common parlance, an immigrant.

It is not clear why Wallace chose such a tortuous form of words when making the admission, but he did confirm that the apparent attack was “only being treated at the moment as a terrorist incident, and we haven’t yet fully confirmed that either.”

Wallace did not disclose the original nationality or religious background of the man, a black male in his late twenties, only noting that the authorities have received no indication that the “incident” is part of a broader attack.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu earlier confirmed that one woman was hospitalised with “serious but thankfully, non-life threatening injuries” the suspect “collided with cyclists and pedestrians before hitting a barrier and coming to a stop.”

He added: “Given that this appears to be a deliberate act, the method and this being an iconic site, we are treating it as a terrorist incident and the investigation is being led by officers from the Counter-Terrorism Command.”

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery
Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

 

.