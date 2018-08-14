Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace MP has admitted the suspect in the car ramming that authorities are currently treating as a terrorist incident is a “British citizen [who] came from another country originally” — or, in common parlance, an immigrant.

It is not clear why Wallace chose such a tortuous form of words when making the admission, but he did confirm that the apparent attack was “only being treated at the moment as a terrorist incident, and we haven’t yet fully confirmed that either.”

Wallace did not disclose the original nationality or religious background of the man, a black male in his late twenties, only noting that the authorities have received no indication that the “incident” is part of a broader attack.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu earlier confirmed that one woman was hospitalised with “serious but thankfully, non-life threatening injuries” the suspect “collided with cyclists and pedestrians before hitting a barrier and coming to a stop.”

He added: “Given that this appears to be a deliberate act, the method and this being an iconic site, we are treating it as a terrorist incident and the investigation is being led by officers from the Counter-Terrorism Command.”

