German Migration Agency: Highly Unlikely That Failed African Asylum Seekers Will Be Deported

The German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) has reported that only a fraction of the failed asylum seekers from Africa have been deported saying they have a very high chance of being allowed to remain in the country.

BAMF reports that of the 36,089 African asylum seekers who made asylum applications in the first half of 2018, 27,250, or 86 percent, have had their applications rejected but only 3,164 have actually been deported from the country, Die Welt reports.

The agency says that most of the deported African asylum seekers have not been deported to their home countries in Africa either, but instead have been sent back to other European Union states as part of the EU’s Dublin regulation.

Just 1,149 African failed asylum seekers and others on expired visas have been deported back to African countries from Germany in the first half of the year, with the vast majority, 864 individuals, being deported to the North African countries of Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia with just 285 deported to other African nations.

Germany Announces New Deportation Plan After 21,000 Failed Repatriations Last Year https://t.co/tBv9Pk2CO6 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 11, 2018

A case revealed last week showed that Somali pirates, who had been convicted in German courts, were able to stay in the country despite having their asylum claims denied and are in receipt of benefits from the German taxpayer.

While the coalition government under Chancellor Angela Merkel has made promises to increase the number of deportations, the number from the first six months of the year is actually lower than in 2017 by nearly 300 deportations.

The federal government has also been plagued by other issues surrounding deportations including uncooperative pilots unwilling to participate in deportations, resistance from regional left-wing coalition governments as well as left-wing pro-open borders activist groups.

While some regions have resisted attempts to deport illegal migrants, the conservative government of Bavaria, led by the Merkel coalition partner Christian Social Union (CSU) have taken the opposite course with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder saying he would look into the region chartering their own planes to deport migrants.