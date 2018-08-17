Khan’s London: Six Arrests After Teen ‘Disembowelled’ in Quadruple Stabbing

A teenager is fighting for his life after allegedly being disembowelled during a quadruple stabbing in London’s so-called ‘murder mile’.

Describing the incident on the Elmington Estate in Camberwell, a witness said they saw “four or five black boys running, [then] all of a sudden I could hear, ‘Help, help’.”

Another resident said they saw one of the four stab victims grievously wounded with his “intestines falling on the ground”, according to MailOnline.

Boris Johnson: Khan Prefers ‘Politically Correct Virtue-signalling’ to Fighting Crime https://t.co/jiRdWF1Z6v — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 23, 2018

Six male suspects, said to be aged between 15 and 16, were arrested following the incident, which took place a stone’s throw from the street where ‘drill’ rapper Sidique Kamara, also known as ‘Incognito’, was stabbed to death earlier this month.

“This incident is in its very early stages and at present we cannot speculate on what the nature of it may be,” commented Superintendent Annmarie Cowley.

“What we can say for certain is if there needed to be an example of the utter senselessness of knife crime, then this is it; four males are in hospital, and at this stage we cannot say how serious their injuries are. It is beyond comprehension.

“I would like to offer my reassurance to the community that officers are responding robustly; we remain at the scene and have also requested additional resources from the Territorial Support Group and Violent Crime Taskforce to patrol the area.

“Additionally, a Section 60 has been authorised from 18:30hrs to 09:30hrs on Friday, 17 August, providing officers with powers to deter any further potential trouble.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident to call police and tell us what you saw; if you are concerned or worried about speaking to police, I can assure you your information would be treated in the strictest of confidence.

“If you are not a person who would speak to police but you know something, I would ask you to think of the families of those involved who tonight have a loved one in hospital. Please do the right thing and speak to us. Those responsible for this should not go unpunished,” she concluded.

Murder Surges 44 Per Cent in Khan’s London Amidst ‘Troubling’ Rise in Serious Crime https://t.co/lM2ewca1Z5 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 20, 2018

Acid attacks, stabbings, and shootings have been getting progressively out of control in the British capital under Labour mayor Sadiq Khan, who has attempted to pin the blame for the crime wave on central government cutbacks.

However, his own efforts to curb the use of police stop-and-search powers — which he felt were being used against non-white suspects too often — and decision to pour millions into dubious projects, such as an ‘online hate crime hub’, have received a substantial amount of public criticism.

