‘I’m Back’ – Farage Returns to Frontline to Fight Establishment’s Brexit ‘Sell-Out’

Nigel Farage has announced his return to frontline politics with a campaign to defeat Theresa May’s “cowardly” Brexit plans stop a political elite who “think nothing of betraying the citizens of Britain”.

The eurosceptic pioneer said he is set to tour the United Kingdom with campaign group Leave Means Leave to fight the Prime Minister’s “fraudulent” EU withdrawal plans which critics have branded BRINO, or ‘Brexit In Name Only’.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Farage recounted that “scores of people” had stopped him in the streets to ask when he would be “coming back” to politics to fight for Brexit.

“Well now you have your answer: I’m back,” he declared, revealing he would be “back on the road” as part of a battlebus tour of public events to “restore our democracy” against a climate in which the public is subjected to a “daily stream of negative media stories” about Brexit in an attempt to “beat us into submission”.

Project Fear Latest: #Brexit to Ground Planes, End Sandwich Trade, Cause ‘Super-Gonorrhoea’ Epidemic https://t.co/Q4SOtuaGrH — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 29, 2018

“It is now beyond doubt that the political class in Westminster and many of their media allies do not accept the EU referendum result,” Farage wrote.

“[I]t is equally clear to me that, unless challenged, these anti-democrats will succeed in frustrating the result,” he warned.

“Well, I’ve had enough of their lies, deceit and treachery. The time has come to teach them a lesson — one that they will never forget,” he said.

Describing Theresa May’s Chequers blueprint for Brexit as “nothing more than a cowardly sell-out”, the MEP noted the proposals would keep Britain chained to Brussels regarding regulations, fishing rights, and border controls, and make it all but impossible for the country to strike international free trade deals.

“With all this in mind, now is the time for action,” he said, adding: “We need leadership. We need a campaign across the country that re-engages voters and restores their faith in Brexit. We need some truth and honesty.”

POLL: More Tories See Farage as a ‘Brexit Leader’ Than May https://t.co/V7o6qJ54Ed — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 17, 2018

The former UKIP leader’s announcement comes as May’s super-soft Brexit plans, which are overwhelmingly unpopular amongst the British public, were dismissed by experts as unworkable and politically untenable.

A European Commission analysis, which the British government is alleged to have successfully lobbied to keep secret, came to the same conclusion, according to reports from the Telegraph earlier this week.