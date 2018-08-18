Populist Swedish Leader Doubles Down on Wanting Out of European Union

Populist Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson has reinforced his stance on wanting to see Sweden leave the European Union, saying that no supranational body should have authority over the Swedish parliament.

Only weeks away from the Swedish national election in September, the Sweden Democrats leader slammed the European Union, saying: “for me, the EU is not the way for cooperation in Europe,” Sveriges Radio reports.

“The EU is a supranational political union where other countries’ politicians, for which we cannot vote… have greater influence over Swedish legislation than I have in Sweden’s parliament,” Akesson said, adding: “I find it very difficult to accept that situation.”

While he expressed a desire to see Sweden out of the political bloc, Akesson did not rule out cooperation with other countries in Europe, saying: “it is clear that we must work together to solve common problems internationally, especially in Europe, and I have never been opposed to it.”

The comments come after Akesson advocated a referendum on Sweden’s EU membership in June, because the EU had become “a major force of corruption where nobody has control over anything.”

Shortly after making his proposal of an EU referendum he was slammed by former Swedish Foreign Minister and EU functionary Carl Bildt, who said it was, “not just a bad idea, it’s a dangerous idea.”

According to a projection released earlier this week, the Sweden Democrats look set to make impressive gains in next month’s election, potentially adding as many as 31 seats in parliament, while the ruling Social Democrats are expected to win the election but lose up to 23 seats.

Sweden, Novus seat projection 349 overall in the #Riksdag S-S&D: 90 (-23)

SD-ECR: 80 (+31)

M-EPP: 67 (-17)

C-ALDE: 36 (+14)

V-LEFT: 35 (+14)

L-ALDE: 22 (+3)

MP-G/EFA: 19 (-6)

KD-EPP: 0 (-16) +/- vs. #val2014 Field work: 23/07/18 – 12/08/18

Sample size: 4,282#val2018 #svpol — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) August 15, 2018