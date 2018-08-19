Police in Britain arrested more than 3,000 foreign nationals each week on average last year, according to new figures which revealed the share of overseas suspects rose to make up one in five people detained.

Internal police data obtained by the Mail on Sunday showed the proportion of foreign suspects rose from 16 percent of arrests in 2015/16 to 19 percent in 2016/17 — when 172,732 of 931,155 individuals arrested were people from abroad.

Officers were arresting around 3,320 aliens each week, according to the figures, which were reported by the Mail after police chiefs warned crime tourism poses a growing threat to Britain as a result of “mass migration”, “globalisation” and ease of international travel.

The ACRO Criminal Records Office data, which was collated from the records of police forces across the country, showed that foreign nationals comprised as many as a third of all suspects detained in London last year.

Breitbart London has previously reported how, between 2014 and 2016, the Home Office had lost track of nearly 500 foreign criminals including rapists, paedophiles, and violent offenders, after the department took too long to deport them following their release from prison.

Tory MP Tim Loughton remarked it was “extraordinary” that the Home Office permits convicted foreign criminals to “roam free to do as they wish whilst paperwork for their deportation is being sorted”.

He demanded a “fast track … prison to plane” deportation system — but this has not been realised.

National Crime Agency (NCA) figures, meanwhile, have pointed to the rise of Albanian crime gangs in Britain, with organised criminals from the Muslim-majority country — whose nationals are reported to be one of the largest groups of illegal immigrants — recently said to be ‘taking over’ the British drugs scene.

Police also warned earlier this year that the surging number of burglaries in Britain was being fuelled by organised criminal gangs from abroad who stay in Britain for weeks at a time, targeting properties in affluent suburbs and then flying home again.

