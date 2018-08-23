‘Allahu Akbar’: Two Killed, Attacker Shot by Police After Paris Mass Stabbing

One member of the public was killed in the Paris suburb of Trappes Thursday morning in a knife attack which was ended by French police fatally shooting the assailant, according to media reports.

While police confirmed there was an operation underway in the neighbourhood in the aftermath of the suspected attack, the authorities have yet to release details about the incident. France’s BFMTV reports the 36-year-old male suspect was known to French security services, and was convicted in 2016 for “the glorification of terrorism”.

Europe1 reports there have been two fatalities and two seriously wounded, and that the knifeman shot by police is likely one of the dead. Shouting “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is the Greatest) during the attack, the assailant took cover in a building after being shot and died of his wounds inside.

The suspect was seen entering a building around 10am, before leaving with a knife a short time later and shouting “Allahu Akbar”. He attacked several passers-by before being shot.

Despite the reported extremist background of the suspect, French police are investigating a potential family feud as the origin of the stabbing. Counter-terror police have the option to take over the investigation but have not yet done so.

This story is developing

