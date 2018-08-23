Muslim Arrested On Terror Charges After Threatening To Kill ‘Zionist’ Police Officers

A self-confessed Muslim male was arrested on terror charges in Marseille after climbing onto a promontory by the coast and declaring the area solely for Muslims, threatening to kill police who later arrived on the scene.

The 50-year-old Muslim man climbed up on the coastal rock on Sunday at around 5:30 pm int he evening and started shouting to passers-by saying, “this is the rock of the Muslims, anyone who is not a Muslim has no place to be here,” La Provence reports.

The disruption caused by the man soon attracted the attention of local Marseille police officers. Arriving on the scene, they were met with a flurry of threats from the man who said he would slit their throats calling the officers “henchmen of [Marseille Mayor Jean-Claude] Gaudin and Zionists.”

Muslim Man in Court for Threatening to Blow Up French Cathedral For Not Reading Quran https://t.co/IVe27SEbPl — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 3, 2018

Following the threats, the officers moved in and arrested the crazed man, identified later by his first name Omar, who resisted several times before being placed into custody.

Local prosecutors are now looking at pursuing charges of threats against public officials, apology of terrorism and rebellion.” The 50-year-old was previously known to police for minor offences in the past and is scheduled for a psychological evaluation.

The incident is just the latest to involve a Muslim making a threat toward police or bystanders in France. In April, a woman with her children in the city of Cannes threatened to blow herself up while yelling “Allahu Akbar” outside of the CanneSeries television festival.

Only weeks later in Chalon-sur-Saône, a 37-year-old man named Ahmed burst into St Vincent’s Cathedral demanding that the Quran should be read instead of the bible and saying that he had a grenade and would blow up the church.