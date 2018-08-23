Study Finds 82 Per Cent of UK Population Growth This Century Down to Immigration

Analysis of British government statistics has suggested an overwhelming majority of the significant population growth the nation experienced in the opening years of the 21st century is the result of migration.

Britain’s population continues to soar, new statistics recently revealed, but the enormous extent to which this growth is down to mass migration has now been revealed by a study by the Migration Watch pressure group, who claim on average in the 15 years between 2001 and 2016 82 per cent of growth was down to migrants.

Taking both the numbers of migrants settling into the United Kingdom annually and the number of children born to first-generation immigrant parents, the study found that of the 6.6 million new people added to the country over the period, 5.4 million were migrants or their children. As reported by Breitbart London in 2017, over a third of all babies born the previous year had at least one foreign-born parent.

Noting that these were figures the government had failed to calculate themselves, Lord Green of Deddington, Chairman of Migration Watch UK, said: “The government have been remarkably coy about the true impact of immigration on our public services over the past sixteen years.

“This has meant that very few people realise that over 80% of our population increase in recent years has been due to immigration. The government must now get serious about reducing numbers. Immigration on the current scale is rapidly changing the size and nature of our society.”

While the year-on-year percentage increase down to immigrants and their children fell as low as just 74 per cent of all population growth in the UK in 2009, it has since picked up again — hitting 87 per cent in 2015, when Britain’s population grew by 522,000.

Breitbart London reported in June on the latest Office for National Statistics mid-year release, which revealed that Britain’s population passed the 66 million mark or the first time in 2017, with immigration accounting for 59 per cent of population growth. As the Migration Watch figures show, when counting the children of migrants — but not their grandchildren or great-grandchildren, which the body states “most people” would regard as indigenous — the actual power of migration to push that growth is actually significantly higher.

The one year increase for 2017 was on its own the equivalent to adding the population of Cardiff, the Welsh capital, to the nation.

Britain has been very slow, generally, to come to terms with and even admit the enormous impact mass migration has had on life, particularly in the densely populated cities. Then housing minister Dominic Raab made an unusual admission of this change in April when he revealed mass migration had pushed house prices up by 20 per cent, such is the impact of rising demand on limited supply created by the soaring population.

Speaking out after Prime Minister Theresa May called for more houses to be built without mentioning the impact of migration on demand for property, Raab said: “You can’t have housing taken out of the debate around immigration.

“If we delivered on the Government’s target of reducing immigration to the tens of thousands every year, that would have a material impact on the number of homes we need to build every year.”

Demographic change forced by migratory pressure is also felt in other ways. London became the first British city to become minority white British at the time of the last national census in 2011 — a distinction it is likely to soon share with other British cities including the second city Birmingham, which is projected to become majority-minority “soon“. An estimated 50,000 adult Birmingham residents are unable to speak English, a 2018 report claimed.

