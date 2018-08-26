A pro-Brexit group backed by Nigel Farage is building a £5 million war chest to take on groups pushing to overturn the 2016 referendum with funding from pro-open borders billionaire George Soros.

Since the former UKIP leader announced last week that he was returning to frontline politics with the group Leave Means Leave, a massive £100,000 in donations have poured in, The Telegraph reports.

The group is aiming to confront the so-called People’s Vote and Best for Britain campaign groups, which have reportedly been handed more than £800,000 by billionaire financier George Soros, sparking fears about foreign interference in domestic politics.

The Soros-backed groups have already amassed millions of pounds and are aiming to raise at least £5.6 million to spend on overturning the British people’s vote to leave the EU, including a massive advertising and social media propaganda push and a speaking tour by europhile politicians.

CLAIM: Soros-Backed Activists Being Trained to ‘Ruthlessly’ Target MPs to Pressure Them to Reject Brexit https://t.co/C5AIcPCSUe — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 25, 2018

Leave Means Leave chairman John Longworth argued that Brexit was already being “diluted” by Prime Minister Theresa May and her ‘Soft-Brexit’ plan, and said attempts to block Brexit altogether would defraud the electorate.

He wrote: “In recent weeks we have seen a huge swathe of donations from a number of businessmen which has enabled our campaign to take on and challenge the extremely wealthy Remain campaign backed by George Soros and aided by the anti-Brexit Treasury.”

He added: “We have been astounded by the tens of thousands of donations we have received from hardworking people right across the country.”

Mr Farage is set to address the first Leave Means Leave pro-Brexit rally in Bolton on September 22nd. He told the Telegraph: “The British people were asked to make a decision on our EU membership and they voted leave.”

He added: “The arrogant bullying EU were always going to fight us every inch of the way but the real problem is closer to home. Our political class do not accept our decision and every attempt is being made to dilute, delay or even overturn our decision.

“Our task is to mobilise the millions of alienated and angry voters and to get them to put real pressure on their MPs not to betray Brexit in the coming months. They need to know that if they do, they will lose their job.

“Leave Means Leave have the fight of our lives ahead of us. We are the David to the establishment’s Goliath but we are committed to winning this fight. Ambitious though it may seem, over the next three months, we want to raise a war chest of £5 million to drive this campaign.”