London: Teen Stabbed to Death Next to Anti-Knife Poster

A man has been stabbed to death in front of an anti-knife crime poster in South London as the capital’s violent crime wave rolls on.

The murder victim, thought to be 22, was found with stab wounds in a street in Deptford in south-east London at about 11:45 p.m. on Saturday. He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later, according to a police statement.

A taped off police cordon at the crime scene spread around a bus stop displaying a poster of a young man on a bicycle from the government’s #knifefree campaign, which is aimed at curbing the rise of violence.

"If you’re caught with a knife and you haven’t used it, you’ll only get a caution." Nope. Carrying a knife can mean up to four years in prison, even if you don't use it. Find out more facts about carrying a knife here: https://t.co/PKQlvJQVqk #knifefree pic.twitter.com/dZHKPkRHcU — Barking and Dagenham (@lbbdcouncil) August 23, 2018

The Homicide and Major Crime Command is leading the investigation but no arrests had been made as of Monday morning. The victim’s family members have been informed.

Commenting, Detective Inspector Mark Long said: “Sadly last night another young life was senselessly lost due to violence.

“The people I want to hear from are those who may have seen an altercation between two males or a group of males beforehand but may not have realised what had happened.”

Earlier in the day, police announced that two men had been jailed for a series of violent knifepoint robberies in the capital.

Abdulahi Sharif Mohamed, 20, of Edgware, was given a sentence of just three years and four months after pleading guilty, with early release on licence highly likely.

A 17-year-old man from Wembley was also given an 18-month Youth Referral Order, a six-month tagged curfew, and 12-month ban from entering the London Borough of Barnet, having pleaded guilty to three offences.

PC Sam Kirk, from Barnet Borough, said: “The pair left their victims traumatised by the level of violence used, as well as being threatened with a knife.

“They targeted lone victims in order to steal their phones and money, which they spent on clothes and fast food.”

Incident allegedly involving knives at Eastcote Lane Harrow @GetWestLondon pic.twitter.com/GiydvYsTmi — UKsnapper (@TheTomRiley) August 26, 2018

And on Sunday night, two teenagers men were hospitalised after a “knife fight” in Harrow, Get West London reports.

A spokesman for the Met said: “Police were called to Eastcote Lane, Harrow at 4:36 p.m. on Sunday, August 26th to reports of a group of males fighting.”

He added: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene two males had suffered knife wounds.

“An 18-year-old male was taken to a south London hospital where his condition has been deemed not life-threatening.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray and will be taken into custody on discharge from hospital.

“A 19-year-old male was taken to a south London hospital where his condition has been deemed not life-threatening.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray and will be taken into custody on discharge from hospital.”

