Libyan Coast Guard Picks Up 400 Europe-Bound Illegal Migrants

A Libyan coast guardsman watches over during an operation to rescue illegal immigrants who attempted to reach Europe off the coastal town of Zawiyah, 45 kilometres west of the capital Tripoli, on June 27, 2017. More than 8,000 migrants have been rescued in waters off Libya during the past 48 …
TAHA JAWASHI/AFP/Getty Images

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s coast guard says it has intercepted about 400 Europe-bound migrants off the Mediterranean coast.

Spokesman Ayoub Gassim said Wednesday that a rubber boat carrying 84 passengers, including six women and five children, was stopped Monday off the town of al-Maya, 27 kilometers (16 miles) west of Tripoli.

He said that another two boats, carrying 146 passengers, including 26 women and four children, were stopped Monday off the coast of the southwestern town of Abu Kammash.

He said that 162 Europe-bound migrants have been intercepted last week. He said the migrants were given humanitarian and medical aid, and were taken to refugee camps in the towns of Zawiya and Tajoura.

Libyan authorities have stepped up efforts to stem the flow of migrants, with European assistance.

