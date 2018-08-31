A 25-year-old man in the Swedish municipality of Töreboda has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a bus that contained a populist Sweden Democrat politician, but police say they are unsure if it was politically motivated.

The shooting occurred late on Saturday night but the suspect was not taken into custody until Wednesday evening. Police say that the suspect is known to them and had been arrested for less serious crimes in the past, Expressen reports.

Aboard the bus was Sweden Democrat politician Sara-Lena Bjälkö who spoke out shortly after the shooting saying: “I thought we would be killed.”

“It was so shocking. I’m just so glad my daughter was not with me. I’m fighting for a safer and safer society because people should not have to experience shootings and killings,” she added.

Police officer Helena Trolläng, Head of Regional Investigation Unit at the Police Region West, commented on the shooting claiming that it was unlikely the suspect used live rounds.

‘Black-clad’ Individuals Set Populist Sweden Democrat Election Kiosk on Fire https://t.co/oOv0ztwL56 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 19, 2018

“Our initial assessment is that no live ammunition has been used — but that is something that our technical survey must show. There is a lot I can not answer at the moment when an intensive preliminary investigation is underway,” Trolläng said.

When asked if there was a political move behind the incident, Trolläng said the case was still open but added: “Given that it’s a national politician, it’s clear that we are serious about it.”

The incident comes less than two weeks after an election tent-kiosk belonging to the Sweden Democrats was set on fire in the city of Gothenburg. Reports claimed the blaze, which destroyed election material, was started by around ten black-clad individuals.

The Swedish national election is set for September 9th and the Sweden Democrats have been one of the most vocal parties on getting tougher on crime in “sensitive urban areas” more commonly referred to as no-go areas. Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson vowed earlier this year to “declare war” on organised crime and even bring in the military to support the police.