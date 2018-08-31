Dutch Police Shoot Knifeman After Two Stabbed at Amsterdam Station

Dutch police responded to a ‘stabbing incident’ at Amsterdam Central railway station early Friday afternoon, shooting a suspect after two were stabbed.

The suspect and two victims were taken to hospital after the incident, and police confirmed they had shot one person. There were no reported fatalities.

Bij steekincident op Amsterdam CS is door politie een verdachte neergeschoten. Onderzoek is gaande

Nadere berichtgeving volgt. — Politie Amsterdam eo (@Politie_Adam) August 31, 2018

No information about the identities of those involved has yet been released, reports Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. It is not known if the attack was terror-related.

Witnesses took to social media to describe the station being evacuated before one o’clock Friday afternoon. Dutch police released their own statement subsequently, however, saying the station had not been evacuated and only two platforms were closed to traffic.

This story is developing

