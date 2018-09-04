Ten-Year-Old German Boy Raped by Migrant Classmates on School Trip

A ten-year-old boy from Berlin was reportedly raped by three asylum seeker classmates while on a school trip to an isolated castle north of the German capital.

The attack occurred just before the start of the summer holidays at a school trip to Schloss Kröhlendorff, an isolated castle where the victim and 38 other students were supposed to engage in various outdoor activities.

The ten-year-old boy had previously been harassed by the three fellow students on the day of the attack, two aged 11 and another aged ten from Afghanistan and Syria, prior to the rape with one of them telling the German boy, “We fuck you today,” Berliner Zeitung reports.

That evening, two of the members of the group, an Afghan and a Syrian both aged 11, held the boy down while the ten-year-old Afghan sexually abused and raped him. Two other classmates witnessed the rape but none told teachers.

Less than a fortnight later that the victim of the rape confided in a school social worker about the incident and the information was then passed along to parents, teachers, and the police. The three asylum seeker children were suspended from the school and then ultimately expelled.

The school itself has also been the subject of various problems including widespread disrespect of teachers with students swearing and insulting them along with one in seven students skipping school regularly.

While investigators have not ordered an age test for the rapist, who they say is clearly underage, they did decide to put him through a psychological evaluation and state that he will no longer be allowed to attend regular schools.

The two others who held the German boy down during the incident have been placed in other schools. The victim has also refused to go back to the school following the rape attack.

Migrant rape attacks have been a major issue since the mass sexual assaults that occurred over New Year’s Eve 2015/16 in Cologne and elsewhere. Since then, Germany has seen a flurry of reports of migrant sex attacks at swimming pools, music festivals as well as random rape attacks on women out jogging or going on a night out.

Last year, the government in Bavaria revealed that migrant sex attacks had increased by a massive 91 percent while in Berlin, migrants make up to half of the total criminal suspects.