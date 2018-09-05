Swedish Doctor Fired After Posting Anti-Migrant Comments on Social Media

A doctor in the Swedish county of Västernorrland has been fired after being accused of spreading “Nazi” messages on his social media accounts by his employers.

The doctor, who worked as a surgeon and has denied that he is a Nazi, has not been identified but was said to have been terminated from his position after the anti-migrant social media posts came to light, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports.

Only two examples of “Nazi” posts were presented by the Swedish state broadcaster including one which refers to a story from the Swedish alternative news website Friatider that reported on a Swedish politician calling for the European Union to “drive over” the objections of countries who refused to take in migrants.

In the post, the doctor wrote, “What should we do with all of these crazy feminist women? Send them to Saudi!”

In the other post, which was more radical, the medical practitioner wrote that it was a “Christian duty” to “shoot all these invading criminals in the leg. You then put some bandages on them show them the way to Morocco and ask them to seek asylum in a civilised way.”

While both posts were anti-migrant, none contained references to Nazism or even anti-Semitism, despite accusations of Nazism from hospital director Nina Fållbäck Svensson who said the posts contained “content that violates the value base of the region, pure Nazi statements,” and added that patients may not feel safe because of the posts.

65-Year-Old Swedish Woman On Trial For ‘Hate Crime’ Describes Intensive Harassment from Police https://t.co/6GbvdSDqDX — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 18, 2018

The case is not the first time Swedes have been fired or even brought up on criminal charges for expressing anti-migrant views. Last year Breitbart London reported on two cases, both involving pensioners, in which fines were levied for alleged hate speech posted on social media.

In one, a man in his 70s was fined £1,166 for posting that migrants were “monkeys” while in another case, a woman in her 70s was prosecuted for complaining that migrants set fire to cars in her area.

Earlier this year, the left-wing activist group Näthatsgranskaren took credit for the increase in prosecutions for hate speech online claiming to have reported 800 or so “hate posts” in February of this year. The group admitted most of those they sent to police turned out to be elderly women.