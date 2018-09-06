Anti-Israel ‘Vandalism’ in London After Corbyn ‘Emboldened His Bigoted Supporters’

Posters calling Israel a “racist endeavour” have sprung up at bus stops across the capital, with the claim being widely perceived as anti-Semitic, infuriating some Londoners.

The shock posters attacking the Jewish state, put up without permission, have appeared in at least four prominent locations, including bus stops in Westminster, Waterloo, and Bloomsbury.

They appeared the day after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attempted to alter the internationally recognised definition of anti-Semitism, to exclude claims that the foundation of Israel and self-determination of the Jewish people is “racist”.

The definition comes from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, and protestors outside a Labour National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting Wednesday, where the issue was voted on, held signs saying “Resist the IHRA!”

The IHRA definition states that “claiming the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavour” equates to anti-Semitism.

Created by ethnic cleansing; maintained by ethnic exclusion. Israel is a #racistendeavour pic.twitter.com/xhJKL9jh9M — LDNPalestineAction (@LondonPalestine) September 5, 2018

We won’t stop speaking the truth: that Israel is, and has always been, a #racistendeavour pic.twitter.com/uLadKvelQR — LDNPalestineAction (@LondonPalestine) September 5, 2018

Some commentators blamed the Labour leader directly for the anti-Semitic posters, with Maajid Nawaz, a counter-extremism expert and former government advisor, writing on Twitter:

“Labour leader Corbyn wanted to make this point at [a Labour Party] National Executive Committee yesterday. He was overridden. Regardless, it looks like he emboldened his bigoted supporters to vandalise London instead. Corbyn is responsible for this.”

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesman told Breitbart London: “These adverts are absolutely not authorised by TfL or our advertising partner JCDecaux.

“It is fly posting and therefore an act of vandalism which we take extremely seriously. We have instructed our contractors to remove any of these posters found on our network immediately.”

The anti-Israel UK-based blogger and activist Asa Winstanley claims the posters are the work of the group London Palestine Action, which has shared pictures of the posters on their social media platforms.

London Palestine Action has vandalised London transport in the past and said on social media that Israel was “created by ethnic cleansing; maintained by ethnic exclusion. Israel is a racist endeavour.”

The Twitter hashtag #DefyIHRA has also been attracting attention online, with people sharing images of the posters and attacking Israel and opponents of Mr Corbyn.