East London: Woman Shot in Stomach Near Deadly ‘Suspicious’ Fire

A young woman in East London has been gunned down in broad daylight as the capital’s violent crime epidemic rolls on.

The victim, thought to be in her 20s, was shot at around 7:20 pm on Mulgrave Road, Woolwich. London’s Metropolitan Police told Breitbart London they responded to “reports of a female having suffered a gunshot injury”.

The force adds: “At the scene, a female in her 20s, had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was taken by London Ambulance Service to a south London hospital. Her condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

“At this early stage, there have been no arrests. Officers from Greenwich investigate. A crime scene remains in place at this time.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage that could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD6929/5SEP, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

On the same evening, there was also a deadly fire in the Woolwich area. Police said it was “suspicious” and authorities reportedly suspect arson. London Fire Brigade said:

“Two people left the property before the arrival of the Brigade and were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. Sadly one woman was found dead at the scene by crews wearing breathing apparatus.”

Crews are working hard to bring the #Woolwich fire under control. The Brigade’s 999 control officers took 23 calls to the fire https://t.co/pLjusCvrc5 pic.twitter.com/OmKq4XPgK3 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) September 6, 2018

The suspected attacks come the day after three men were jailed for a total of 12 years for a stabbing and violent assault in Beckenham, another area of east London, back in March.

Kamahl Cameron pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and intent to supply class A drugs. Dyjarn Belle and Jordashe James also confessed and were sentenced for violent disorder.

The victim received six stab wounds, including one that punctured his lung, and Cameron was found to be in possession of cocaine and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of up to £25,000.

Detective Constable Andy Brackley, the officer in charge of the investigation, said: “Cameron, Belle, and James carried out a violent and sustained attack on their victim and it is only by sheer luck that their attack was not fatal.

“By piecing together several strands of evidence, we were able to build a comprehensive case against them, leaving them with little choice but to plead guilty at court.”

The latest official figures from this summer show offences in England and Wales involving knives or sharp instruments rose by 16 percent in a year. Gun crime was also up by 2 percent in the year to March.

This was the fourth consecutive increase in knife attacks revealed by the Office of National Statistics, with a 22 percent rise previously reported.

The offences are “disproportionately concentrated in London” and other cities, the ONS has said.