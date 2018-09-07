Moroccan Migrants Arrested After Italian Teen Gang Raped

Two Moroccan migrants have been arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 16-year-old Italian girl who was lured into an alley and attacked by the three men.

The attack took place in the city of Avezzano, located in the Abruzzo near Rome and allegedly saw the three Moroccans lure the girl into an alley at which point they undressed her and sexually assaulted and raped her, Il Giornale reports.

Police say they have arrested two Moroccan migrants, aged 24 and 26, in connection with the attack but are still on the hunt for the remaining suspect who is still at large.

“The group forced the minor to follow them in an alley with an excuse, one of them undressed and forced her to have sexual intercourse,” the preliminary investigation into the attack claimed.

Italy: Danish Tourist Allegedly Raped By Migrant Street Vendor With Three Prior Rape Allegations https://t.co/wfJ2Iqtm7G — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 1, 2018

Following the attack, the victim told her parents and then the police of her ordeal and also said she had been threatened by the trio of migrants not to tell police.

The rape comes shortly after another rape case that made headlines in Italy last month in which a 25-year-old Senegalese man was accused of raping a 15-year-old Italian girl on a beach in Jesolo near Venice. The migrant suspected to have committed the attack, Mohamed Gueye, is already well-known to police.

The most infamous migrant sex attack in Italy occurred earlier this year and saw not only the alleged rape of a teen girl but her brutal murder and dismemberment by a Nigerian drug dealer. The death of 18-year-old Pamela Mastropietro shocked the nation as Italians learned that her body parts were stuffed into suitcases left by the side of a road.

Following the case, renowned Italian criminologist Alessandro Meluzzi claimed that the Nigerian mafia was “colonising” Italy.

“What we have seen in the case of Pamela are the same methods the Nigerian mafia systematically employs in Nigeria and elsewhere,” Meluzzi said and added: “It is a routine to cut victims into pieces and, in some cases, to eat parts of their bodies.”

According to recently released statistics from the Italian Interior Ministry, which is headed by populist Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, migrants now make up nearly one-third of all the criminal suspects in the country.