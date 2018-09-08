Salvini to Present Deportation Plan: ‘More Immigrants Equals More Delinquents’

Populist Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has revealed he will be presenting his deportation plan in the coming days after noting the massive recent increase in migrant criminal suspects.

The League (Lega) leader is expected to announce new decrees in the coming days that will first seek to eliminate the ‘humanitarian residency’ permit, which is given to asylum seekers who do not qualify for full asylum but are allowed to remain in the country anyway, Il Giornale reports.

The second major change Salvini is looking to put forward is shifting the amount of money spent on asylum seeker reception and moving it toward voluntary and forced repatriation.

For 2018 Salvini is hoping to provide 500 thousand euros toward a repatriation fund, which will be followed by an increase to 1.5 million in 2019 and 2020.

Migrant crime has also been a rising problem in Italy and Salvini highlighted recent Interior Ministry data that showed that more than half of the people arrested by police in the last week were migrants.

“More immigration means more delinquency, the numbers are clear,” Salvini said, adding: “to have managed to reduce so many landings and arrivals, despite threats and complaints, is a reason for pride for me.”

Another Interior Ministry report released last month indicated that migrants make up close to one-third of all criminal suspects nationally, despite only making up around eight percent of the population in total.

Migrant criminal gangs, particularly Nigerian gangsters, have also become a major problem in some areas of the country in recent years. In the town of Castel Volturno near Naples, Nigerian gangs have largely taken over the city, dealing drugs and pimping out women.

The migrant gangs are prone to violence among one another as well, with a recent mass brawl in Ferrara seeing members of rival gangs brawling with each other over a period of three days with various weapons including axes and machetes.