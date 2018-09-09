Ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has launched his most scathing attack on Theresa May, her Remainer-dominated government, and its Brexit strategy to date, saying she has “wrapped a suicide vest around the British constitution and handed the detonator to Michel Barnier.”

The former two-time Mayor of London, who was ad hoc leader of the Vote Leave group during the EU referendum, slated the Government’s “utterly feeble” performance in the Brexit negotiations so far, describing the Remain-supporting Prime Minister’s approach as “Yes sir, no sir, three bags full sir” in a Mail on Sunday column.

“[U]nder the Chequers proposal, we are set to agree to accept their rules – forever – with no say on the making of those rules,” he complained.

“It is a humiliation. We look like a seven-stone weakling being comically bent out of shape by a 500-pound gorilla.”

Johnson, who resigned from May’s Cabinet shortly after Brexit Secretary David Davis when when the Chequers blueprint was imposed, hinted not for the first time that Remainers had deliberately sabotaged the negotiations, in order to ensure Britain remains embedded in the EU’s Customs Union, Single Market, and associated Free Movement regime.

He explained that the issue of Northern Ireland and the supposedly all-important requirement to maintain an open border with the Irish Republic was being exploited by Brussels and British Remainers, who claim this can only be achieved by either surrendering the Northern Ireland to the Customs Union and Single Market or keeping the whole UK inside them.

Chequers proposes a solution Johnson believes is “if anything even more pathetic” — namely adopting a facsimile of the EU’s regulatory rulebook and having the British courts enforce the EU’s interpretation of that rulebook on its behalf, and calling that “taking back control”.

Johnson outlined many technical solutions to the Northern Ireland border issue which have the Government has in his view purposely declined to pursue, “because there has always been a secret agenda to keep the UK in the Customs Union and effectively in the Single Market.”

“In a weird semi-masochistic way we have created the means by which the EU can bully us. We have conspired in this threat to the [British] Union. We have put our own heads deliberately on the block,” he lamented.

“It is time to scrap the backstop, fix the borders for frictionless trade, and get back to the open and dynamic approach outlined in Theresa May’s original Lancaster House speech – with a big Canada-style free trade deal. Otherwise, we should tell our friends they won’t get a penny.”

